Banagher GAC confirm positive Coronavirus test

Banagher GAC have confirmed that a member of the club has tested positive for Coronavirus.
This comes after clubs in Derry suspended all club activities because of reported Covid-19 cases in the local community.
In a statement post on social media the North Derry side said: “We have been advised a club member has tested positive for Covid-19 and is following instructions from the Public Health Agency."
💥IMPORTANTWe have been advised a club member has tested positive for Covid-19, and is following instructions from the...
Posted by St Mary’s GAC Banagher on Sunday, 19 July 2020