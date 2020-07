The number of Covid-19 tests requested by GPs is growing at a rate of nearly 20 per cent.

The Irish College of GPs says the recent spike in cases leads to the possibility of another lockdown.

There were 34 cases of the virus reported yesterday - the highest since June 13th.

Donegal had two new confirmed cases.

Dr Nuala O'Connor, the ICGP's lead advisor on Covid-19, says doctors are seeing a big increase in coronavirus-related calls.