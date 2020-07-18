Naomh Colmcille announce the club won’t be fielding tonight

Naomh Colmcille have once again announced that they will not be fielding a team tonight against Fanad Gaels.

This comes after Donegal GAA stated that all the scheduled fixtures will take place this weekend in response to the Newtowncunningham side announcing on Friday night, that they were suspending all club activities.

In the statement, the club said "The committee have considered our position carefully and we maintain our original position, our intention is to prevent the potential spread of Covid 19".