Three more Covid 19 linked deaths ; two more cases in Donegal

The rise in Covid 19 cases continues with a further three deaths and 34 new confirmed cases.

There has now been a total of 1,752 Covid related deaths, and 25,730 confirmed cases in the Republic.

Two new cases have been confirmed in Donegal, the county's total is now 471.

North of the border, there have been no new Covid 19 related deaths today.

The death toll remains at 556, but there were 19 new cases bringing the total to 5,834.

Meanwhile, Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says travelling to a country on the "green list" will be as safe as visiting Kerry, Donegal or Connemara.

The list, to be published on Monday, will set out the countries Irish people can go on holiday to, without needing to quarantine when they return.

Simon Coveney has confirmed the US won't be included - and it's "very unlikely" to include Britain.

He's was asked this evening why authorities haven't been able to keep track of some passengers arriving here with the passenger locator form.......

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “COVID-19 is extremely infectious. It wants to spread, but it needs people to come into contact with each other to do so.

“All of the measures that we have been talking about for many months now are so important; physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding large crowds - are all actions each of us can take to cut the chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks.

“It now depends on the actions we take as individuals, as to whether this virus gets an opportunity to spread through our communities. Continue to follow the public health advice, know the risks, know the symptoms and stay safe.”