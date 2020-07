Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley has revealed that there's a 'high possibility' that he'll fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez later this year.

Quigley’s on a three-man shortlist to face Alvarez, alongside the British duo of John Ryder and Callum Smith.

The Mexican is due to fight in Las Vegas in September and Jason hopes to be the man to take on the World Champion.