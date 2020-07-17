More Derry clubs suspend activity

A total of eight GAA clubs in Derry have now suspended activity "as a precautionary measure" because of reported Covid-19 cases in the local community.

After Banagher and Craigbane announced suspensions on Thursday a further six neighbouring clubs have followed suit.

Limavady, Magilligan, Drumsurn, Drum, Glack, and Foreglen have also temporarily halted their activity across all age grades.

There is no reported positive cases among members at all eight clubs.

The Derry Football Championships are scheduled to start on the August Bank Holiday weekend.