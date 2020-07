The Education minister has shown utter disrespect for Leaving Cert students according to the Labour party.

It was revealed last night that Calculated Grades would not be available until September 7th, three weeks later than normal.

Labour's Education Spokesperson is criticising Norma Foley for announcing the news through a press release, despite being asked about a date in the Dail earlier in the day.

Deputy Aodhan O'Riordan says it's unfair that students will hear about it through the media.