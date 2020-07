Small business have suffered losses of up to 154,000 euro since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A survey by SME Recovery Ireland also found 8 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses have permanently closed.

84 per cent have availed of the government's Wage Subsidy Scheme to pay their staff.

John Moran, from SME Recovery Ireland, says next week's July stimulus package must help businesses who're trying to survive: