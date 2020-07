Joseph Duffy returns to the UFC Octagon on Saturday knowing this is his last chance in the promotion.

Duffy is part of UFC Fight Night 173 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Spain's Joel Alvarez in the preliminary bouts.

Irish Joe also has 16 wins with 4 losses, two of those defeats came his last two fights in the UFC and another loss could end his UFC hopes.

The Burtonport native has been speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the fight...