Is grass maintenance in Letterkenny not cutting it?

It's been claimed that Donegal County Council's grass maintenance service in Letterkenny is currently not cutting it.

It's thought that the grass is not being harvested the way it used to be with residents in the town raising concern that it's gathering in the driveways and doorways and leaving some routes dangerous for pedestrians.

The local authority has stated that there is no new policy in relation to grass cutting in the area.

But local Cllr Gerry McMonagle believes that's not the case and is asking the Council to address the issue: