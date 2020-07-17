Ireland in ‘precarious position’ in relation to Covid-19

The National Public Health Emergency Team's warning Ireland is in a 'precarious position' in relation to Covid-19.

21 further cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,698, while the death toll now stands at 1,749, after another death was recorded.

One extra case has been confirmed in Donegal with the number now standing at 469.

Public health officials say the cases which will be reported over the next week across the country have already "been seeded".

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says the next week is unclear: