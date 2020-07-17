Gartan Technology expanding workforce as Covid 19 creates demand

Donegal company Gartan Technologies is increasing its workforce in response to a growing demand for its products and services because of Covid-19.

The company, which employs 24 people, specialises in rostering, payroll and competency management software for the Emergency Services, with clients in Ireland, Australia, and the UK.

CEO Malachi Eastwood says they have been working in the sector for over 20 years, but in these extraordinary times, Gartan's software has been playing an increasingly key role.............