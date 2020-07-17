Donegal GAA Chair airs annoyance at 200 game limit

The Chairman of Donegal GAA Mick McGrath has called on the easing of restrictions on the amount of people allowed to attend matches.

The club season resumes this evening, with games effectively behind closed doors as just 200 are allowed to attend the games, that includes teams, officials and volunteers.

That will also be the case for the club championships which start in Donegal on the first week of August.

Speaking with Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon Show, Mr McGrath says there is extreme annoyance and frustration county wide...