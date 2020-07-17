Donegal councillor proposes Gaeltacht Civil Rights movement

A Donegal Councillor says a Gaeltacht Civil Rights movement may be established to ensure that people in those communities are treated with respect and given their rights.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig was speaking after receiving the answers to Dail questions about the promised new ferry service to Tory Island. He says it's clear that nothing has been done, and the islanders are effectively no further on in their quest for a purpose built boat than they were three years ago.

Calling for a workshop at County Council level to discuss the ferry service, and also the need for a new sea wall at Magheraroarty, Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said the decision to give responsibility for Gaeltacht and the islands to different ministers was the last straw...........