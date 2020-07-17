Derry Clubs take precautionary Covid measures

Two GAA clubs in Derry have suspended activity "as a precautionary measure" because of reported Covid-19 cases in the local community.

The clubs in question are Banagher and Craigbane. It's understood that no club members have yet reported they have the virus.

Meanwhile The GAA has said it will be left to individual county boards how to deal with "worst-case" scenarios involving positive Covid-19 tests.

While they are hopeful of avoiding situations where club championships could be in jeopardy it will be a matter for each county to decide its own fate.

