Calls for more traffic calming measures on Letterkenny ‘race track’

More traffic calming measures are being sought for what's been described as a 'race track' in the heart of Letterkenny.

The Circular Road is a densely populated area of the town with residents said to be unable to emerge onto the main road from nearby estates due to the high speed some motorists are travelling.

While there are a number of traffic calming measures in place along the route, it's thought that more are needed in the interest of health and safety.

Donegal County Council say that the route is due for resurfacing and other works shortly but local Cllr Kevin Bradley believes more needs to be done: