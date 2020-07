Organisers of the Buncrana Music Festival have confirmed that the event scheduled for the August Bank Holiday Weekend has been cancelled.

It comes as the Government delayed Phase Four of easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The event had only been granted a licence last week for the festival to go ahead from July 30th - August 2nd.

However the decision taken to extend restrictions on capacity at outdoor events until at least August 10th has resulted in the festival being shelved.