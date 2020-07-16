The Score – 16/07/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Joseph Duffy ahead of his return to the UFC, Niall Callaghan on the resumption of the Ulster Senior League, Ryan Ferry (Donegal News) highlights the big derbies in the Donegal GAA Regional Leagues, Harps boss Ollie Horgan on the Premier Division fixtures while Kathy Taaffe (Finn Harps) and Ed Byrne (Donegal GAA) discuss the halt on the phasing of the Covid restrictions and its impact on sport.