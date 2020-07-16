Restructuring plans at Magee spark fears over job cuts

More details over restructuring plans underway at Magee Clothing in Donegal Town are expected to be released shortly.

All parts of Magee are now open and trading but a statement from the company's Chief Executive indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in uncertainties in the national and global textile and clothing retail sectors.

CEO Rosie Temple confirmed that Magee is currently undergoing restructuring and that an announcement was due shortly.

The move has led to serious fears locally over potential job cuts at the company.

It comes as Magee closed its distribution facility in Antrim last year, transferring the operation to Donegal over Brexit concerns.