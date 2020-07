Publicans are describing the delay in reopening pubs as a 'hammer blow'.

Those that aren't serving food must now stay shut until August 10th, after government's decision to delay phase four due to an increase in the reproductive rate of Covid-19.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland's calling for grants of up to 50,000 euro per pub and a reduction in VAT on alcohol due to the delayed reopening.

Chief executive Padraig Cribben accepts these measures will cost the government millions: