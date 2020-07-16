One new Covid death nationally, one new case in Donegal

There is one new Covid-19 death in the Republic and 21 new cases.

The death toll now stands at 1,749, with a total of 25,698 cases confirmed nationally.

One new case has been confirmed in Donegal, bringing the total in the county to 469.

Nationally, the reproductive number of the virus now stands at between 1.4 and 1.8.

Acting chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says there has been an increase in cases over the past fortnight.........

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,749 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 15th July, the HPSC has been notified of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,698* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Our best estimate of the R-number currently stands at 1.4 but it could be as high as 1.8. We have an opportunity now to maintain suppression of the virus.”