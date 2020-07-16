New Transport Minister urged to tackle Letterkenny gridlock woes

The Transport Minister is set to be invited to Letterkenny to witness what’s been described as the urgent need for investment in the local roads network.

There are on-going calls for a number of outer relief routes around the town with the need of a long awaited Bonagee Link road said to be proven further last weekend due to 'gridlock' along the main thoroughfare into Letterkenny.

Cllr Michael McBride believes a new Government presents an opportune time to highlight the infrastructure deficiencies in the town and surrounding area.

To that effect, Cllr McBride says Minister Eamon Ryan should pay a visit: