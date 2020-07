Micheál Martin will meet the North's leading politicians for the first time as Taoiseach today.

He will travel to Belfast to talk to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

Stormont's two leaders have clashed recently over the Sinn Féin leadership's attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral.

The PSNI and an external police officer are investigating whether the event broke Covid-19 rules on social-distancing.