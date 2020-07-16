McConalogue ‘disappointed’ over missing out on Agriculture position

Charlie McConalogue has admitted that he was disappointed over not being appointed Minister for Agriculture yesterday.

The Donegal Deputy and former FF spokesperson for Agriculture was one of the leading favourites to replace controversial TD Barry Cowen in the job but the Taoiseach appointed Dara Calleary instead.

The Junior Minister described it as a role he would have very much relished but also acknowledged Deputy Calleary's capabilities and his disappointment over not initially receiving a senior Ministerial position.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Deputy McConalogue says that the Taoiseach had a call to make under very difficult circumstances: