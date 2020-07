A man's due in court later, charged as part of the investigation into Lyra McKee's murder in Derry.

The journalist was killed while observing riots in the Creggan area of the city in April 2019.

Police in Northern Ireland arrested the man yesterday.

He was later charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

The 27 year old will appear in court via video link later today.