Local HSE team issues stark warning – “Complacency Costs Lives”

The HSE's Crisis Management Team in the North West has issued a stark message to people in the region as the easing of Covid 19 restrictions continues - "Complacency Costs Lives".

The team is made up of HSE officials and representatives from health services and hospitals in Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Sligo and Leitrim.

Publicd Health Specialist Dr Anthony Breslin says clusters of Covid-19 cases have emerged throughout the country, one of them in Sligo.

He says it's vital that people continue to adhere to the public health guidelines, and most importantly, that they don't become complacent..............

Statement in full -

Complacency Costs Lives - an important Message from the HSE’s Crisis Management Team in Community Healthcare Area 1 & Acute Hospitals - Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Sligo and Leitrim



The Area Crisis Management Team (ACMT) co-ordinating all HSE Services across the CHO 1 area in the fight to identify, contain and stop the spread of Covid 19 has asked the public to remember that Complacency Costs Lives and to continue to adhere to the public health guidelines.



The ACMT which includes participation of all Hospitals, Community Services, Public Health Medicine, Infection Prevention and Control, National Ambulance Services, Emergency Management, Environmental Health, Procurement, Equipment and Supplies, Estates and ICT.



Dr Anthony Breslin, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, and member of ACMT stated "We have seen clusters of Covid-19 cases emerging throughout the country and more recently one such cluster was detected in Sligo. Therefore we cannot over emphasise the importance that people continue to adhere to the public Health guidelines recommended by NPHET, including, practice good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette at all times, maintain social distancing and all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided. "



Commenting Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operations Officer, Saolta University Health Care Group and a member of the ACMT added, “ There is no room for complacency. From today it is compulsory to wear face coverings on public transport. NPHET have also recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings. This is one of the ways in which patients and families, staff who are working on the frontline and in our communities can be protected",



The Chair of the ACMT, John Hayes, Chief Officer, CHO 1 acknowledged the ongoing support from local communities in stopping the spread of Coronavirus. He said, “COVID-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1. It is vital that we all continue to follow public health advice and exercise caution in our decisions and actions. By doing this we help to protect and keep our communities safe especially vulnerable people and healthcare workers. Remember the virus is still here, the fight is not over and complacency costs lives".







Community Response Forums led by the Local Authorities to coordinate and mobilise community supports are playing a fantastic support role to vulnerable populations and communities. If you need support please make contact with the following Helplines:

· Donegal Helpline: 1800 928 982 or covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie

· Sligo Helpline: 1800 292 765 or covidsupport@sligococo.ie

· Leitrim Helpline: 071 965 0473 or covidsupport@leitrimcoco.ie

Cavan Helpline: 1800 300 404 or covidsupport@cavancoco.ie