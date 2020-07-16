‘Let the pubs get on with it’

The Donegal spokesperson for the Vintners Federation of Ireland says Covid-19 will be with us for years to come and it's time to get on with it.

It'll now be August 10th before all pubs can open again after health officials voiced concern at a rise in the reproductive rate.

Alice Lynch of Maggies Tavern in St Johnston is urging the Government to publish the guidelines which would allow the remaining pubs reopen as a matter of urgency.

Ms. Lynch says pub owners need to be given ample time to prepare their premises and allow people go to pubs in a controlled, safe environment: