Latest measures to impact local sport

Following the announcement by the Government yesterday, sport in Donegal will be severely impacted in the coming weeks with clubs hit by reduced gate revenue.

This weekend 200 people can come together outside and that's how it will remain until at least the 10th August.

Attendances were due to rise to 500 people in Phase 4 of the easing of coronavirus restrictions on 20 July.

However, the current health measures on Covid-19 will remain in place for a further three weeks.

It's a major blow for the likes of Finn Harps who resume their Premier Division campaign on the August Bank Holiday weekend and host their first home game at Finn Park on Tuesday 4th August.

It's also a blow to the GAA, it means just 200 including teams, officials, volunteers, media and supporters will be allowed to attended the first two rounds of the club championships.