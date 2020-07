The Finance Minister has said everyone on the wage subsidy scheme will need to pay the income tax they owe.

It was after a suggestion from Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty that the amount anyone would have to pay the state would be capped.

The Revenue Commissioners have yet to announce when they will seek to collect the tax people on the wage subsidy scheme haven't been paying.

But Minister Paschal Donohoe says it will come due, and he's not in favour of a cap: