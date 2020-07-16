Donegal Owner and Jockey team up for Killarney win

Wednesday was a good day for three Donegal Jockeys with Oisin and Conor Orr and Dylan Browne McMonagle all picking up wins.

The first win of the day was from Conor Orr at Downpatrick where he took James Boru home at 13/2 for trainer Noel Kelly ensuring the Rathmullen man's first win of the season.

His brother Oisin notched up his second victory of the week by taking a win at Killarney.

He won the Jim Ryan Services Handicap on board the 16/5 favourite Haparanda for trainer Dermot Weld.

While just before that race in Killarney, Dylan Brown McMonagle won the 5.55 Easyclean Handicap on Harvey Specter.

He took the horse first past the post at 8/1 for trainer Dick Donohue to take his 5th win of the year.

It was a first win for the horse which is owned by Donegal man Paul Sweeney.

There was also a second place finish for Luke McAteer on Mary Salome in the Apprentice Handicap in Killarney.