Cluster identified in County Derry as NI R-number rises slightly

There have been no new Covid related deaths in the North for the third day running.

The death toll remains at 556.

16 new cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 5,815.

The current estimate of the R number in Northern Ireland is 0.5 to 1.0.

That represents a slight increase from 0.5 to 0.9.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 cluster has been identified in the Limavady area.

In a statement this afternoon, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann stated they have long anticipated and warned that clusters will happen.

He urged everyone across Northern Ireland to guard against complacency. The virus is still present in our community and must never be underestimated.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said that social gatherings in private residences have been an issue on both sides of the border.