Strabane River Walkway a step closer

Derry City and Strabane District Council has committed to push forward with design work on the Strabane River Walkway following the Covid 19 lockdown.

Two options are being worked up.

The first would create a walkway at the top of the northern riverside embankment, running parallel to Meetinghouse Street.

The second option is to upgrade the existing rough pathway along the bottom of the flood wall on the south bank of the river at Melvin

Local Cllr Jason Barr says residents will also be able to have their say on the project: