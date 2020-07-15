North West 10k cancelled – Neil Martin

The North West 10k will not take place this year due to ongoing concerns over Covid-19. The decision was taken at a committee meeting in the Mount Errigal on Monday evening in the interests of the health and safety of everyone involved with the event. The 24th North West 10k Charity Run & Walk had originally been scheduled to take place on Sunday the 3rd of May but was cancelled at that time due to the lockdown. A new date of Sunday the 6th of September was set but was subject to review in line the ongoing health guidelines.

North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin said that the committee felt that with the Covid-19 situation still a very serious health issue it wouldn’t be safe to have huge numbers congregating in Letterkenny and it wouldn’t be possible to adhere to strict HSE and Government guidelines.

The 24th North West 10k will now take place on Sunday 2nd of May 2021. The organisation’s AGM is set for Monday the 2nd of November in the Mount Errigal Hotel at 6 p.m.