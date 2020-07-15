Man assaulted during aggravated burglary in Derry

A man has been assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Derry last night.

Detectives are investigating and have issued an appeal for information.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Boyd said police received a report around 11:30pm that four masked men had forced entry to a flat in Aranmore Avenue armed with iron bars and assaulted the male occupant.

The victim was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment of injuries to his hand, arm and shoulder which will require surgery.

Police are working to establish a motive for what’s been described as a vicious attack, and they are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night, between 11pm and 11:30pm, and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information about this crime to call detectives at Strand Road on 101.