Letterkenny’s Glencar Road needs more traffic calming – McMonagle

Donegal County Council is being asked to consider more traffic calming measures on the Glencar road in Letterkenny.

Numerous ramps are already in place along the route but it's thought the section from the junction at the local Gaelscoil to Chestnut Grove needs re-examining.

Donegal County Council has stated that the measures in place are sufficient and reduce the speed on that particular section.

Despite this, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says there are genuine concerns among residents and feels that it does need attention........