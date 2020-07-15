Irish Water told to ‘come clean’ over Letterkenny works

Irish Water is being urged to 'come clean' over what's been described as 'unsatisfactory works' in Letterkenny and the surrounding area.

It follows a major backlash from local businesses in the town that no prior notice was given before works got underway while there is also concern over delays on the Joe Bonnar road and the state some routes have been left in after previous works.

Irish Water is being urged to meet with Donegal County Council to tease out the issues once and for all.

Local Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the utility should be held accountable: