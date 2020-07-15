Hugh McFadden on Donegal Team Charity Cycle for Team Livie

The Donegal GAA team and management will host a charity cycle this Sunday, 19th July to raise funds for ten-month old baby Olivia ‘Livie’ Mulhern.

Livie was recently diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and needs urgent surgery in the US, costing over $2,100,000.

Players will set off from nine different locations and cycle to Ballybofey arriving in McCumhaill Park at roughly the same time.

The plan is to stop off in the town areas of all 39 Donegal GAA football clubs on the day and meet club members, before getting back on our bikes.

All clubs are invited to join in the fundraising efforts on the day to help raise as much as possible for this very special cause.

Hugh McFadden is one of the players organising the event, he joined Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine til Noon Show...

To support #TeamDonegal4Livie and the #Love4IrelandLove4Livie campaign visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/teamdonegal4teamlivie

#teamlivie #abetterlifeforlivie #doitfordan #2millioncandles