Funding options being explored for popular local park

New funding options are to be explored for the development of Ballyboe Park in Letterkenny.

The amenity, located in the heart of Glencar, has been identified as a space in need of a funding injection following a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area.

However in more recent times, the park has grown majorly in popularity with more people using it during lockdown.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the park ticks a lot of boxes under the Housing Finance Agency's Social Investment Fund, where grants of up to 35 thousand euro are being provided.

Cllr Kavanagh believes it's an ideal opportunity to improve the area: