Dealz to open new store in Buncrana tomorrow

Dealz, Ireland’s largest discount retailer is set to open its new store in Buncrana tomorrow.

Located at St Marys Road, Ardaravan, Buncrana, this is the retailer’s second to open in the area, complementing the store in Letterkenny Retail Park.

The new Buncrana store boasts 6,144 square feet of space and includes Dealz’s stylish and affordable fashion brand PEP&CO.

Customers can also choose from a wide range of well-known brands and Dealz own label products, from everyday essentials to health and beauty, as well as seasonal offerings including home décor and gifting ranges.

The new store is part of a major investment in Ireland by Dealz.

Tomorrow also sees new openings in Clonakilty, Co. Cork, and Rathfarnham, Dublin. This will bring the portfolio in Ireland to an impressive 100 stores and creates 75 new jobs.

Dealz has operated as an essential service through COVID-19, providing support to local communities across Ireland. With these new openings, Dealz looks forward to being part of a vibrant retail community, creating local jobs and bringing great value to savvy Irish shoppers.