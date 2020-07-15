Casual contact won’t stop players playing

GAA club gyms and dressing rooms are to remain closed upon the return of club action this weekend.

Fergal McGill, Director of Player, Club, and Games Administration says it's common sense to keep them closed while nobody has contracted COVID-19 yet as a result of gaelic games activity.

Players that come into casual contact with those who have tested positive for COVID 19 will be allowed to play, provided they remain symptom free while those who have been in close contact with a suspected case are instructed to have no involvement until being cleared to return.

Meanwhile, Croke Park are to tell county boards that club games which are forced to stand down because of the virus will be postponed and not cancelled.

Club will be informed that games should be refixed for a later date.