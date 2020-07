Two males have been sentenced to seven months in prison over a number of thefts in south Donegal last month.

The pair appeared before Donegal District Court yesterday.

They were arrested by Gardai from Donegal Town on the 17th June for having articles in their possession with the intention to commit thefts and burglaries.

A number of thefts had occurred in the Mountcharles area in early June and the males were charged with theft and handling stolen property.