Six Donegal boats included in latest Bluefin Tuna tagging project

It's been confirmed that a Bluefin Tuna tagging scheme which operated on a pilot basis last year is to operate again in 2020.

There is no provision for the sporting or commercial catching of Bluefin tuna in Ireland, but 22 charter angling vessels are being licenced to participate in the special Catch and Release tagging programme.

Of the 22, six are based in Donegal.

Minister Eamon Ryan says 209 fish were tagged last year with no mortalities, and that has significantly increased understanding of the migratory patterns of Bluefin Tuna.

Dr William Roche is a senior researcher with Inland Fisheries Ireland.............

Boats included in the tagging programme -

