The full reopening of pubs, and how to limit the number of tourists travelling into this country, will be discussed by public health officials later.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, with all licensed premises due to be allowed reopen next Monday, under Phase 4.

No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, while 11 new cases have been confirmed.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says it's too early to say if pubs will be given the go-ahead to reopen next week: