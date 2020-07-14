Number of PUP claimants in Donegal has halved since May

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal has fallen by 50% in just over two months, according to figures published by the government.

11,400 people will receive the payment in Donegal today, compared to 22,700 in the first week of May.

14,700 people receive the payment in Donegal today, 3,300 fewer than received it last week, and 11,300 down on the 22,700 Donegal recipients of the payment on May 5th at the height of the lockdown.

Nationally, 67,000 who were claiming the payment last week are now back to work, a drop of 16%. That's slightly lower than the week on week percentage drop in Donegal, which is just over 22%.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says it's to be welcomed that more people are getting back to work.......