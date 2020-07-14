No new Covid 19 deaths, but 32 more cases nationally

No new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland today, leaving the death toll at 1,746.

However, 32 more cases have been reported here, the highest number in a month, bringing the total to 25,670. None of the new cases were in Donegal,where the number of confirmed cases is still 468.

Kingston Mills, a professor of experimental immunology in Trinity College, says the rise in the number of cases is a concern.................

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 13th July, the HPSC has been notified of 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 13th July, 523,277 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 49,264 tests were carried out. 157 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.3%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease.

“Symptoms associated with COVID-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is COVID-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise.

“Keep informed on symptoms and updates on COVID-19 in the community using reputable sites such as hse.ie and gov.ie/health.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.