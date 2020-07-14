New Letterkenny Plan may provide for a Municipal Burial Ground

Donegal County Council has agreed that the location for a Municipal burial ground will be considered as part of the Letterkenny area plan.

The Councils Water and Environment Directorate is to further examine potential sites.

If a number of options arise, they will then be presented to Cllrs for consideration in terms of including such a site in the Draft Plan for public consultation.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is hopeful that after several previous discussions, progress can finally be made...............