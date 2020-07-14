Ireland’s oldest Cllr turns 90 today

Ireland's oldest councillor believes keeping active and abstaining from alcohol and smoking has enabled him to reach his latest milestone.

Donegal County Councillor Ian McGarvey is 90 years young today.

The Independent Cllr was first elected as a public representative in 2004 at the age of 73.

Celebrations are planned for the Cllr in his hometown of Ramelton later this evening.

Cllr McGarvey spoke on today's Nine til Noon Show:

Pictures taken at today's Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District Meeting.