There are further calls for a communal burial ground to be established in Letterkenny.

Despite several potential sites being looked at over the years, there's said to be little movement on such a facility for the town.

Donegal County Council is being asked to consider providing a Municipal burial ground as part of the new Letterkenny Area Plan with the issue set to be raised at a sitting of the Letterkenny/Milford MD later today.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the move is long overdue: