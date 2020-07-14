Families to receive school bus refunds

Families who paid a fee for school transport for 2019/20 are to receive a refund for the unused portion following the public health measure of closing schools to prevent the spread of Covid19.

Bus Éireann operates the School Transport Scheme on behalf of the Department of Education & Skills, and is managing the refund process.

The amount of refund due is based on the number of standard school days missed, and the original fee paid.

In the case of primary students, schools were closed for 31% of the year, and the annual fee is €100.

For post-primary students, with a shorter school year, schools were closed for 26% of the year, and the annual fee is €350.

Families availing of the medical card waiver scheme, who hadn’t yet paid the Part 2 element of the ticket in December 2020, or who had cancelled the ticket before 12 March 2020 are not due a refund as no fee contribution had been made for the period of school closure.

The refund will be automatically made to the bank card used to make the payment, or by cheque if a card wasn’t used.