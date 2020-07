The Earagail Arts Festival has gone digital in 2020.

While the organisers cannot host the 32nd festival in its traditional, physical form, the festival will still be a highlight with various events and performances available online.

Highland Radio have teamed up with EAF to broadcast some of those events.

The second piece in the series is from Iarla ó Lionaird & Steve Cooney...

For more on the 2020 Digital Earagail Arts Festival check out www.eaf.ie